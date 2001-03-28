5 seasons available (123 episodes)

My Wife and Kids

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2001

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style.

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household wi...More

Episode 1

Fantasy Camp, Part 1

Michael goes to Michael Jordan's fantasy basketball camp in Las Vegas.
Episode 2

Fantasy Camp, Part 2

Michael goes to Michael Jordan's fantasy basketball camp in Las Vegas.
Episode 3

Childcare Class

Michael fails a child-care course for grandparents.
Episode 4

Class Reunion

Michael is reluctant to attend his high-school reunion.
Episode 5

The Fellowship of the Baby

Jr. thinks he is not smart enough to take care of his own son.
Episode 6

Poker Face

Michael advises Jr. that it's ok to spend some time away from the baby.
Episode 7

The Proposal

Jr. is finally ready to propose to Vanessa.
Episode 8

Restaurant Wars

Michael is skeptical that Jay can open her own soul food restaurant.
Episode 9

The Return of Bobby Shaw

Bobby Shaw tricks Jr. into signing a contract making Jr. his slave.
Episode 10

The Wedding

Jr. and Vanessa announce that they want to get married in two weeks.
Episode 11

Careful What You Wish For

Jay wishes that Michael would give her more romantic attention.
Episode 12

They Call Me El Foosay

Jr. discovers his competitive nature.
Episode 13

Study Buddy

Michael feels neglected because Jay is spending all of her time studying.
Episode 14

Sweetheart's Day

Jay insists that Michael buy her a present for "Sweetheart's Day."
Episode 15

Silence Is Golden

Michael reluctantly accompanies Jay on a meditation weekend.
Episode 16

Bahamas, Part 1

The Kyles arrive at the Atlantis, Paradise Island resort.
Episode 17

Bahamas, Part 2

Michael and Jay find themselves stranded on the isolated Magic Island.
Episode 18

The Remodel

Jay insists that Michael have the garage remodeled.
Episode 19

Michael Joins a Gym

Michael enlists a friends help to get him back into shape.
Episode 20

Celibacy

Jay want to try six months of celibacy.
Episode 21

Jr.'s Cartoon

Jr. wins a national competition for his cartoon entitled "My Wife and Kid."
Episode 22

Michael's Sandwich

Michael tries to prepare his signature sandwich to take on the plane.
Episode 23

Graduation Day

Michael is determined to make Jay's graduation day. go flawlessly
Episode 24

Michael Sells the Business

Michael gets a bid from a large company offering to purchase Kyle Trucking.
Episode 25

R.V. Dreams

Michael convinces his reluctant family to make the road trip.
Episode 26

The V Story

Jay insists that Michael have a vasectomy.

About this Show

My Wife and Kids

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.

Starring: Damon WayansTisha Campbell-MartinGeorge O. Gore IIJennifer FreemanParker McKenna Posey

TVPGComedySitcomTV Series2001

