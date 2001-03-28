5 seasons available (123 episodes)

My Wife and KidsMy Wife and Kids

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.more

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household wi...More

Starring: Damon WayansTisha Campbell-MartinGeorge O. Gore II

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

My Wife and Kids

Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.

Starring: Damon WayansTisha Campbell-MartinGeorge O. Gore IIJennifer Nicole FreemanParker McKenna Posey

TVPGBlack StoriesFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

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