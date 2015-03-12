5 seasons available (148 episodes)

Uncle GrandpaUncle Grandpa

Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.more

Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the worl...More

Starring: Pete BrowngardtEric BauzaAdam Devine

Creator: Pete Browngardt

TVPGAdventureCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Phone Booth
Uncle Cupid
Killer Dummy
Pitch Fork
The Dance
Magic Carpet
Rescue Mission
Robot Grandpa
Deep Void
Toofi Trap
Be Cool
Punytiles
Bootytrap
Hollow Hill Hospital
Escape the Breathing
Ghost Pizza Send Grandpa
Snow Ball Fight
Poll Results
Zombie Candy
Yoga Ball
Lizzie Harrison and the Melvin's
RV Olympics
Beach Day
Cellphone
Classic Album
Dinosaur Musical
Fly
Forest Kingdom
Lesson Learned
History Lesson With Mr. Gus
King of the Beach
Fleas
Kitty
Mattress
Lamp Story
Meeting
Pizza Steve's Girlfriend
Hot Tub
Missing Shadows
Mission Space
Oatmeal Day
Uncle Grandpa Boy
The Mad King
Radiation Mutation Belt
The Past and Future
Phone Call
Sea Adventure
Nacho Cheese
Santa Line
Shoe Ties
Twister
Ducktor Exam
Baby Mission
Watermelon Mouth
Cloud Watching
Moments in History with Mr. Gus
Bath
Wild, Wild West
Ticking Time Bomb
Kung-Fu Tutles
I'm Sorry I Got Mad at You
Science Time
Working Out
Computer
Xarna
Bedtime Story
Laundromat
Dirtbag
Stinky Elevator
Broken RV

About this Show

Uncle Grandpa

Uncle Grandpa is a show about Uncle Grandpa, everyone in the world's magical uncle and grandpa, who travels around the world in an RV with his right-hand man, Belly Bag, a giant realistic flying tiger named Giant Realistic Flying Tiger, an egotistical slice of pizza, Pizza Steve and a dinosaur person named Mr. Gus. Uncle Grandpa's mission is to help people out when they need it even if they never had a problem in the first place.

Starring: Pete BrowngardtEric BauzaAdam DevineKevin Michael RichardsonSteve Blum

Creator: Pete Browngardt

TVPGAdventureCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2015
  • hd

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