From Michael Schur, executive producer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" comes a smart, unique new comedy that follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife where she comes to realize that she hasn't been a very good person.more
From Michael Schur, executive producer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" an...More
Starring: Kristen BellTed DansonWilliam Jackson Harper
Creator: Michael Schur
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From Michael Schur, executive producer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" comes a smart, unique new comedy that follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife where she comes to realize that she hasn't been a very good person.
About this Show
The Good Place
From Michael Schur, executive producer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Parks and Recreation" comes a smart, unique new comedy that follows Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife where she comes to realize that she hasn't been a very good person.