World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.more
World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo hi...More
Starring: Alex OrganMegan ShipmanNatalie Van Sistine
Creator: Tatsuya End?
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World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.
About this Show
SPY x FAMILY
World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.