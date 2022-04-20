SPY x FAMILY

1 season available (8 episodes)

SPY x FAMILYSPY x FAMILY

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet--pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.more

Starring: Takuya EguchiSaori HayamiAtsumi Tanezaki

ActionComedyAnimationAnimeTV Series2022
