The League

TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series • 2009

To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate.

To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. F...more

Episodes
Episode 1

The Other Draft

Marshawn Lynch attends the Taco Corp Annual Board Meeting, Jenny is a VIP at the big Draft in Chicago, Kevin has a run in with Seahawks GM John Schneider, and Pete bumps into his ex-wife Meegan (Leslie Bibb).
Episode 2

The Draft of Innocence

Pete and Andre are not speaking to each other, everyone hates Andre’s plan for a "theme" draft, everyone in the league agrees to do an auction draft which leads to huge problems.
Episode 3

The Blind Spot

Football is back and everyone fights over where to watch the games. Ruxin has his house to himself, sort of. Taco launches EBDBPrime.
Episode 4

Deflategate

Andre gets sued by Frank ‘The Body’ Gibbiati (Ike Barinholtz). Jenny gets relationship advice from Green Bay wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Episode 5

The Bully

Kevin is uncomfortable with Ellie’s new sex-ed class. Taco starts a Little Eskimo Brothers program at the EBDBBnB.
Episode 6

The Beer Mile

Pete decides to run the Beer Mile with Taco as his coach. Kevin tries to figure out where the gardener goes to the bathroom. Jenny's matchup with Andre means playing Andre and Meegan.
Episode 7

Trophy Kevin

Kevin feels threatened by Pete's new referee friend. Andre needs to use the EBDBBnB as a farm. Taco gets a drone.
Episode 8

The Last Temptation of Andre

The tables are turned when Taco and Detroit Wide Receiver Golden Tate create a fantasy workplace league and draft the guys. Andre joins a Korean church in pursuit of a better parking spot.
Episode 9

The Yank Banker

Taco embraces his new day job in the banking world. Pete must decide whether or not to commit to his on-again/off again girlfriend, Libby (Arielle Kebbel). Andre’s new patient is an old college crush.
Episode 10

The Block

Taco retires from sex due to concussions. Andre's one night stand with an Uber driver backfires. Pete binge watched seven seasons of “The Block.” Ruxin and Sofia use the internet to keep their sex life going while she is in Puerto Rico.
Episode 11

Adios Y Bienvenidos

Sofia decides to get plastic surgery and Ruxin has to deal with the aftermath. The misadventures of Rafi and Dirty Randy continue as they embark on a quest to Puerto Rico.
Episode 12

The 13 Stages of Grief

When the league is kicked off their fantasy football website, Kevin has to run the league old school. Jenny deals with loss. Rafi counsels Ruxin. Andre tries to co-opt Ruxin’s dinner reservation.
Episode 13

The Great Night of Shiva

Series Finale. Who will win the Shiva? Who will win the Sacko? Will Kevin or Jenny win The Snip? Ruxin has a big decision to make that will affect not only his chances of winning but whether the league will even survive.

