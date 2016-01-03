1 season available (13 episodes)

BordertownBordertown

Bordertown centers on two clans: the Buckwalds and the Gonzalezes. Bud Buckwald (Hank Azaria, The Simpsons) is a married father of three and a Border Patrol agent who is just a tad behind the times and feels slightly threatened by the cultural changes transforming his neighborhood. He lives next door to Ernesto Gonzalez (Nicholas Gonzalez, Sleepy Hollow), an ambitious family man, who has been in the country less than 10 years, but is already doing better than Bud – which, it turns out, is a bit of an issue for Bud.more

Bordertown centers on two clans: the Buckwalds and the Gonzalezes...More

Starring: Hank AzariaAlex BorsteinJudah Friedlander

TV14AnimationComedyAdult AnimationSitcomTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

Bordertown

Bordertown centers on two clans: the Buckwalds and the Gonzalezes. Bud Buckwald (Hank Azaria, The Simpsons) is a married father of three and a Border Patrol agent who is just a tad behind the times and feels slightly threatened by the cultural changes transforming his neighborhood. He lives next door to Ernesto Gonzalez (Nicholas Gonzalez, Sleepy Hollow), an ambitious family man, who has been in the country less than 10 years, but is already doing better than Bud – which, it turns out, is a bit of an issue for Bud.

Starring: Hank AzariaAlex BorsteinJudah FriedlanderNicholas GonzalezMissi Pyle

TV14AnimationComedyAdult AnimationSitcomTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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