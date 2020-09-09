Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

WokeWoke

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series WOKE takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.more

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy seri...More

Starring: Lamorne MorrisBlake AndersonT. Murph

TVMABlack StoriesAnimationComedyTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Woke Season 2 Official Trailer
Woke Official Teaser
Woke Official Trailer

About this Show

Woke

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series WOKE takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

Starring: Lamorne MorrisBlake AndersonT. MurphJ.B. SmooveAimee Garcia

TVMABlack StoriesAnimationComedyTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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