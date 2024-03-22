6 seasons available (148 episodes)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional Will's mom sends him away from his rough Philadelphia neighborhood to live with wealthy Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian in Bel-Air. Will often has fun at the expense of stuck-up cousins Carlton and Hilary.more

Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC si...More

Starring: Will SmithJames AveryJanet Hubert

Creators: Andy BorowitzSusan Borowitz

TVPGSitcomComedyTV Series1990
  • hd

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About this Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith more or less plays himself in this good-natured NBC sitcom. As the show's popular theme song explains, fictional Will's mom sends him away from his rough Philadelphia neighborhood to live with wealthy Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian in Bel-Air. Will often has fun at the expense of stuck-up cousins Carlton and Hilary.

Starring: Will SmithJames AveryJanet HubertDaphne ReidAlfonso Ribeiro

Creators: Andy BorowitzSusan Borowitz

TVPGSitcomComedyTV Series1990
  • hd

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