Broad City

5 seasons available (50 episodes)

Broad CityBroad City

A bottle of wine tastes just as good when you pay with all pennies. That's a fact. And no matter what the city throws at twenty-somethings Abbi and Ilana, these broads are all in. Catch the totally fresh, new series based on the acclaimed digital shorts.more

A bottle of wine tastes just as good when you pay with all pennie...More

Starring: Abbi JacobsonIlana Glazer

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Abbi's Final New York City Breakfast
Party's Over, Bitch
Abbi and Ilana's Date with Molly
Brainstorming a New Way to Get to Lil Wayne
Abbi Tells Ilana She's Moving
Ilana Can't Handle Bad News
Ilana Gets the News She's Been Waiting For
Ilana's Family Goes to the Theater
Drag Brunch, a Must
Searching the City for Ilana's 16th Cousin
Abbi's New Artsy Lifestyle
Ilana and Lincoln's Anniversary Negotiations
Jaime the Hoarder
Ilana Steps Into "The Matrix"
Ilana's Wiz-Ness Presentation
The Birth of SheWork
SheWork Had a Good Run
Abbi's Birthday Blues Brunch
The Ass of an Ageless Angel
Closet Freak-Out
Happy Friendiversary
The Joys of Driving in New York
Rich Girl, Poor Girl
The Intimacy of the Fart
Swiping Yas
Smoking with Bobbi and Bev
Welcome to Florida
Abbi's First Gray Hair
Sex Therapy and the Return of Jeremy
Real Talk with Abbi's Mom
S.A.D. Lamp/Happy Lamp
The Comedown
The Trip Begins
Getting Heavy and Riding High
Gramercy Park Douchebags
Make or Break
New Jobs
Roommate Relations
When Abbi Met Ilana
The Great Tampon Hunt
Suspicion of Terrorist Activity
Flight Day
Stuck in the Subway Forever
Abbi's "Mrs. Doubtfire" Moment
The Go-To Lie
A Stamp in Ilana's Sexual Passport
Urban Camping
The Holocaust Museum of Abbi Abrams
Reunited With Schiffilis
Genius Business Ideas
Hello, Hillary
Abbi's Tinder Trap
Weed Kween
Ilana's Exit
Warming up for the Soulstice Games
Abbi Comes Clean
Becoming Ilana
Four Seasons in the Bathroom
Max's Gallery Debut
Ilana's 23rd
Mother-Son Moment
Interrupting the Orgy
Moonshine
Celebrities' Favorite Foods
Making Bank at Beacon's Closet
Business Boat
In Defense of Bevers
The Marriage of Atticus and Poppi
Tapped Into the Worldwide Bloodstream
Classic Val

About this Show

Broad City

A bottle of wine tastes just as good when you pay with all pennies. That's a fact. And no matter what the city throws at twenty-somethings Abbi and Ilana, these broads are all in. Catch the totally fresh, new series based on the acclaimed digital shorts.

Starring: Abbi JacobsonIlana Glazer

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2014
  • hd

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