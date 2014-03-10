5 seasons available (154 episodes)

Steven UniverseSteven Universe

Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!more

Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven,...More

Starring: Zach CallisonEstelleMichaela Dietz

Creator: Rebecca Sugar

TVPGFantasyAdventureFamilyTeenCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Steven's Bubble
Moon Bound
Beta Territory
Smoky Quartz
Boot Camp
Lonely Blade
Fun Day
Snow Monster
Babysitting
Fishing
Centipeetle
Pizza Monster
Young Love
Car Race
Fangs of Love
Shapeshifting
Pearl's Love Song
Floating
Roadie
Flirting
Water Is Your Thing
Lapis' Story
Cluster
Watermelon Fight
Amethyst Fun
Yellow Diamond Control Room
Destination: Moon
Baby Steven
Garnet's Story
Gossip
Robolympics
Gem Mutants
Steven's Bedroom
Beachapalooza
Rose's Sword
Gem Spaceship
Beach City
Onion's House
Road Trip
Program Interrupted
Slumber Party
Gem Fusion
Kindergarten
Investigative Reporting
Sword Training
Monster Chase
Return to Sender
It's an Emergency
Keep Off the Beach
Good Mornin'
Selfies!
Yes Woman
Is Steven Home?
Garnet's Song
The Shield
Power Outage
The Message
Magic Lion
Space Droid
Bonding
Snow Van
Flashback
Kindergarten
Vision
Booby Trapped
Stevonnie
Antecubital Fossa
Dogcopter's Advice
The Coolest Spitter
Hopper and Hoppie

About this Show

Steven Universe

Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!

Starring: Zach CallisonEstelleMichaela DietzDeedee Magno HallTom Scharpling

Creator: Rebecca Sugar

TVPGFantasyAdventureFamilyTeenCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

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