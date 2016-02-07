Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Letterkenny
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans who believe they've found their soul mate online and are traveling to a different country to meet them for the very first time. During the trip, the American will get to know a practical stranger, uncovering truths and secrets that they never expected.
Luther
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
On a moral crusade, with only his convictions for company, John Luther (Idris Elba) is a deeply troubled man, a philosophical cop possessed by the insoluble problem of evil and justice in a Godless world, who gets pulled to the very edge of temptation.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. The frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, but the true drama is just starting to unfold as these newlyweds face life's challenges with someone they barely know.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Fugget About It
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies.
It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Harlots
TVMA • British, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Margaret Wells struggles to reconcile her roles as brothel owner and mother to daughters Charlotte and Lucy. When her business comes under attack from Lydia Quigley, a rival madam with a ruthless streak, Margaret must fight back even if it means losing her family and possibly her life.
Beforeigners
Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2019)
Time travel refugees from The Stone Age, The Viking Era and the late 19th Century have mysteriously settled in Oslo in this series.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
The Tudors
TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2007)
The Tudors will present the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII's nearly 40-year, omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry's most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
The Office (U.K.)
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
The Office is a scathing satire of corporate life - full of backfiring practical jokes, failed flirting and all around bad behavior. Starring Ricky Gervais and Martin Freeman, this mockumentary series is one of the most renowned comedies of all time.
Agatha Christie's Marple
TV14 • British, Legal • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's crime thrillers featuring the author's much-loved spinster sleuth Miss Jane Marple.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
Lark Rise to Candleford
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2008)
Lark Rise, a small hamlet holding on to the past, and Candleford, a small market town bustling into the future, have a complicated relationship which is seen through the eyes of Laura, a young girl who visits both communities.
Bloom (AUS)
International, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A year after a devastating flood has killed five locals in an idyllic country town, a mysterious new plant appears. The plant's phenomenal ability to restore youth is so formidable that attempting to harness it means re-evaluating values.
Prey
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prey is a high-octane drama about men on the run and the hard-working detective tasked with finding them. Detective Sergeant Susan Reinhardt is called to the case to track down the suspect and find the truth.
Paradox
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
DCI Banks
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Stephen Tompkinson and Andrea Lowe star as Chief Inspector Alan Banks and feisty Detective Sergeant Annie Cabbot in thrilling crime stories set in Yorkshire.
Harrow
Crime, International • TV Series (2018)
Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.
Emma
TVPG • British, Classics • TV Series (2009)
Certain of her skill as a matchmaker, Emma Woodhouse persuades her friend Harriet to reject an advantageous marriage proposal to a local farmer in favor of dashing Mr Elton. So begins a story which challenges Emma's naivety and her social preconceptions.
War & Peace
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Set against the backdrop of Napoleon’s 1812 invasion of Russia, "War and Peace" is a story of passion, romance, scandal, and deceit surrounding the rising and falling fortunes of five aristocratic families – the Bezukhovs, Bolkonskys, Drubetskoys, Kuragins and Rostovs – in the waning days of imperial Russia.
This Way Up
British, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
This Way Up is a comedy drama about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness. Written by Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, The Fall, Netflix The Comedy Line Up) she also stars as the charming and funny Aine, who is trying to pull her life back together after a “teeny little nervous breakdown". Her sister Shona, played by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Game Night, Pulling), is increasingly worried about both her sister and her own relationship issues with her boyfriend, played by Aasif Mandvi (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Halal in the Family) and the impending question of marriage.
Travel Man: 48 Hours in...
TVPG • British, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
In each episode Richard Ayoade and a Celebrity travel companion will be jetting off to an exciting location. He'll be heading to Iceland with actress Jessica Hynes, Istanbul with comedian Adam Hills, Marrakech with actor Stephen Mangan and exploring Barcelona with Kathy Burke. While he’s there, he’ll be challenging himself to see and do as much as possible, and subjecting so called tourist attractions to his ruthless scrutiny.
Prime Suspect (UK)
TVG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1991)
Drama starring the Oscar-winning Helen Mirren and from the distinguished novelist Lynda La Plante, been critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic and has won numerous international awards, including a BAFTA. Detective Inspector Jane Tennison, a skilled top-class detective, battles to prove herself in a male-dominated world.
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
The Aliens
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Aliens have landed in the UK and are now unwanted immigrants living in a walled off section of town. Lewis is a border guard making sure Aliens and humans remain separate, but when he discovers that he's half alien, his whole world is turned on its head.
Hunderby
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
A young woman thought to be a spinster missionary is washed up on the beach. In an attempt to escape her terrible past, she assumes the name of Helene Blone and marries the local widowed pastor and master of Hunderby.
Cold Squad
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (1998)
A Police crime-drama about a team of Vancouver police detectives responsible for investigating cases that are officially unsolved or "cold". They find an amount of success because of newer technology and additional information coming to light.
The Other Guy
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A successful radio host finds himself unexpectedly back in the dating pool for the first time in a decade, when he discovers his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
McLeod's Daughters
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2001)
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
Doc Martin
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The series follows Doc Martin as he turns his back on life as a celebrated London surgeon and moves to a sleepy Cornish village to become the local doctor. Despite his surgical brilliance, Doc Martin lacks any interpersonal skills and his bedside manner soon starts to upset his new patients.
Mr. Bean
TVG • Comedy, International • TV Series (1990)
Mr Bean turns simple everyday tasks into chaotic situations and will leave you in stitches as he creates havoc wherever he goes. Rowan Atkinson's comic acting genius has created a highly original work for television winning many international awards. From the very first episode shown in 1990, the silent odd-ball has become known all over the world with only 14 episodes of the television series ever made.
Line of Duty
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Set in the fictional police anti-corruption unit AC-12, “Line of Duty” is a cat-and-mouse thriller that takes a probing look into modern policing and corruption. The British drama features an all-star cast including Keeley Hawes, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Lennie James, Neil Morrissey and Gina McKee.
Ranger Rob
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Ranger Rob is all about adventure, exploration and discovery! This curious pint-sized explorer ziplines, swings and even snowboards his way around Big Sky Park, the coolest natural adventure park that has every kind of outdoor environment imaginable!’
Being Erica
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
After landing herself in the hospital, Erica enlists the help of a therapist who seems to know all about her. With the help of Dr. Tom, Erica is able to go back in time and change things in her past - so that her present life might turn out better.
ZOMBOAT!
British, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Sisters Kat and Jo realise there's a zombie apocalypse in Birmingham, but gamer Kat has a plan: zombies can't swim - water is the safest option, and narrowboats move just marginally faster than zombies. Jo is unconvinced, until Jude, the guy she just slept with, turns into a zombie. Meanwhile, Amar and Sunny have been in Birmingham for a stag. When all trains back to London are cancelled and they're attacked by a train guard zombie, they flee.
Maison Close
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2010)
Featuring a cast of gorgeous women trapped by circumstances beyond their control, MAISON CLOSE delves into the heart of an exclusive 19th century Parisian brothel. Sumptuous and finely-crafted, this dark exploration of desire and power re-imagines age-old themes—and the world’s oldest profession—in revolutionary ways.
Scott & Bailey
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Janet Scott and Rachel Bailey are Detective Constables in a Manchester Major Incident Team. Though dedicated to cracking their challenging cases, Scott and Bailey also have personal dramas to contend with in their lives outside the force.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • British, Comedy • TV Series (1988)
The original improvisation show, in which anything can and will happen.
Miranda (TV)
TVPG • Comedy, International • TV Series (2009)
Written by and starring Miranda Hart as the impossibly clumsy Miranda who is back in her beloved joke shop with an ensemble cast of characters including her bossy mother, who is still desperately trying to marry her off, all watched over by her handsome friend Gary. Expect laughs from start to finish in this eccentric and affectionate family sitcom.
The Posh Frock Shop
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
The Posh Frock Shop allows you to peak behind the curtain of couture into the exclusive world of award winning dress designer Ian Stuart. Renowned for his flamboyant designs - and eye watering price tags - stylish women from all around the world flock to his exclusive London boutique to find the dress of their dreams. Whether you're a blushing bride, an overbearing mother-of-the-bride, or an extravagant VIP looking for a gown to light up the night, Ian's your man. Prepare yourself for millions of sequins, miles of lace and most importantly bottomless glasses of bubbles!
Absolutely Fabulous
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Jennifer Saunders leads an all-star cast as the outrageous, fashion-obsessed Edina in this multi award-winning comedy. Life would be one long party, if only Edina's nerdy daughter Saffron would stop complaining and start joining in like a normal teenager.
The Secret of Crickley Hall
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
The Mighty Boosh
TV14 • Comedy, British • TV Series (2004)
The Mighty Boosh is a multi-award-winning, bizarre comic fantasy with music, pop culture, animated sequences, puppets and special effects. The show follows Vince Noir and Howard Moon as they dream of a better life. These dreams are constantly frustrated by a string of wacky events and characters. A wild journey in the Artic Tundra and a run-in with a funky merman are just a few of the adventures that make Mighty Boosh unlike any show on television.
Five Days
TVMA • British, International • TV Series (2007)
The disappearance of a woman and her two children sets off a media frenzy and a frustrating police investigation in this HBO miniseries.
Pororo the Little Penguin
Animation, International • TV Series (2013)
Far far away, unknown and untouched by human civilization, lies a peaceful land covered in snow and ice. All of our friends have distinct personalities and different interests, which sometimes cause little happenings in their calm white world. But they are all good friends and know how to help each other in times of trouble.
Shameless (UK)
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Meet the Gallagher family as they experience life on the edge in a blur of sexual adventures, triumphs, love, scams and petty crime on a Manchester housing estate. Just be thankful they're not your neighbours.
Grisse
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
In this action series, an unlikely group of heroes lead a rebellion that leaves them in control of a Dutch garrison town called Grisse.
My Mad Fat Diary
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
My Fat, Mad Teenage Diary takes a warm, hilarious and honest look at teenage life from the perspective of an overweight sixteen-year-old girl in mid 90s Lincolnshire.
Real Humans
TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Science has created a robot that looks like a human being and is considered a perfect substitute.
Packed to the Rafters
Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family-oriented television series.It centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathan
Blackadder
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1983)
Many great men have helped shape Britain's noble heritage. Others, like Edmund Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson), have not. From coward to cad and back again, Edmund surfaces throughout history with an assortment of cunning plans and serpentine banter.
Peep Show
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2003)
Peep Show is a brand-new narrative comedy series seen through the eyes of the core characters. And in another inventive twist, each character’s inner thoughts can be heard – whether they be dark, stupid or embarrassingly overblown. At the center of Peep Show are Mark and Jeremy, who have an unhealthy reliance on one another – a dependence that can turn to frustration. Mark – in his cack-handed way – is in pursuit of the love of his life, co-worker Sophie (Olivia Colman), while Jeremy lives in awe of his idiotic and manipulative mate Superhans and their beautiful but brittle neighbor Toni.
Hard Sun
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction. Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed officer. He’s also profoundly corrupt. Elaine Renko (Deyn) is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer. Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason. But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.
Horrible Histories (UK)
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Based on the best-selling books for kids (and for adults, but they just won't admit it), Horrible Histories is an energetic, surprising and unconventional take on history's most gruesome, unpleasant yet funniest moments.
Wasted
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Fantasy fanatic Morpheus is a dreamer, and his dreams take the form of his hero Sean Bean, who appears in full medieval garb as Morpheus’s spirit guide. With his guide, Morpheus takes on the epic quest of wasting his twenties in a sleepy British village.
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Gordon Ramsay's The F Word
TVMA • British, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Gordon Ramsay's weekly food magazine show. A big, bold and fast-paced celebration of good food and good cooking, fueled by the irrepressible energy and passion of its dynamic host.
Years and Years
TVMA • British, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Explore the day-to-day lives of the Lyons family--and all of the innovations and upheaval that come with it--in this limited drama series.
Friday Night Dinner
TV14 • British, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
For the Goodman family, Friday night dinner is just like Sunday lunch. Adam and his brother, Jonny, view Friday night dinner as a necessary annoyance - necessary because they get fed, and annoying because, well, they have to spend the evening with Mum and Dad.
Sense and Sensibility (2008)
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (2008)
Marianne Dashwood falls in love with the charming but unsuitable John Willoughby, ignoring her sister Elinor's warnings. Will the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find happiness?
Daniel Deronda
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2002)
Andrew Davies' adaptation of George Eliot's last, most ambitious novel, charts a love story set in Victorian high society. Torn between two women, Daniel embarks on a quest to discover his true identity. Fate however, leads to a surprising twist.
