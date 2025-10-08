About this Show
Fate
David, a young aspiring prosecutor who occasionally works as a taxi driver at night, saves the driver of a bullfighting group in a race against time to the hospital. His life changes when he’s hired as the private driver for Maestro, a legendary bullfighter, to tour the length of Spain in a way that’s completely new and unexpected for him. Throughout the journey, David discovers an unknown world, full of superstitions, challenges, and goodbyes. For Maestro, David represents the luck he has pursued his whole life. For David, his friendship with Maestro will be decisive for his destiny. Although David and Maestro are from different worlds, they find that they have more in common than they could ever initially imagine.
Starring: Óscar JaenadaRicardo GómezÓscar HigaresCarlos BernardinoPedro Bachura