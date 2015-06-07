13 seasons available (740 episodes)

Love Island (UK)Love Island (UK)

Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.more

Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under t...More

Starring: Iain StirlingMaya Jama

TVMAInternationalBritishRealityRomanceTV Series2015
  • hd

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EpisodesMore Love IslandExtrasDetails
Love Island: AustraliaTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2018)
Love Island (USA)Reality, Romance • TV Series (2021)
Love Island (UK)TVMA • International, British • TV Series (2015)
Love Island UK S13 - Trailer
Let's Debrief Babes! - Love Island UK S12 Recap
Love Island UK S10 - Trailer
Love Island Season 8 Trailer
Love Island: All the Lols
Love Island: All the Feels
Love Island: All the Dramz

About this Show

Love Island (UK)

Reality show. Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.

Starring: Iain StirlingMaya Jama

TVMAInternationalBritishRealityRomanceTV Series2015
  • hd

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