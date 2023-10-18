1 season available (6 episodes)

How to Be a CariocaHow to Be a Carioca

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Israel), and Karima (Angola) all arrive in Rio de Janeiro for different reasons. Each experiences the beauty and chaos of this wonderful city – and each runs into trouble along the way. Fortunately, they meet a unique “corner cutter” who helps them work through their dilemmas: Francisco, the quintessential Carioca. In the process, they purge prejudices, open themselves up to new cultures, adopt different perspectives, and become advocates for inclusion and equality. Irene, a staunch atheist, has to navigate religious syncretism in Rio in order to fulfill her mother’s dying wish. Matthias, a rigorous and inflexible symphony conductor, discovers that improvisation is a pillar of creativity. Nabil, a refugee, intends to take advantage of the freedoms native to Rio to provide a better life for his family. Laila, who has just been discharged from the army, learns from a young boy that the greatest way to take advantage of life’s offerings is to expand one’s worldview. Karima, a renowned poet, teaches Rio’s elite to be proud of their African roots. In the final episode, it’s Francisco who is in need of help: he must employ every ounce of his Carioqueness to determine his future in the city he loves — Rio de Janeiro.more

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Isra...More

TV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

How to Be a Carioca

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Israel), and Karima (Angola) all arrive in Rio de Janeiro for different reasons. Each experiences the beauty and chaos of this wonderful city – and each runs into trouble along the way. Fortunately, they meet a unique “corner cutter” who helps them work through their dilemmas: Francisco, the quintessential Carioca. In the process, they purge prejudices, open themselves up to new cultures, adopt different perspectives, and become advocates for inclusion and equality. Irene, a staunch atheist, has to navigate religious syncretism in Rio in order to fulfill her mother’s dying wish. Matthias, a rigorous and inflexible symphony conductor, discovers that improvisation is a pillar of creativity. Nabil, a refugee, intends to take advantage of the freedoms native to Rio to provide a better life for his family. Laila, who has just been discharged from the army, learns from a young boy that the greatest way to take advantage of life’s offerings is to expand one’s worldview. Karima, a renowned poet, teaches Rio’s elite to be proud of their African roots. In the final episode, it’s Francisco who is in need of help: he must employ every ounce of his Carioqueness to determine his future in the city he loves — Rio de Janeiro.

TV Series2023

You May Also Like

Uncanny AnnieTVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of WorkThriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
HellraiserR • Horror • Movie (2022)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
The AccidentTVMA • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2019)
It's A Wonderful BingeTVMA • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2022)
DownTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Outrun by Running ManGame Shows, Reality • TV Series (2021)
LittlekennyTVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2019)
Culture ShockTVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
HarlotsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Los IntrépidosKids • TV Series (2021)
NadaDrama, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
The Zone: Survival MissionTVPG • Reality, International • TV Series (2022)
Midnight KissTVMA • Thriller, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.