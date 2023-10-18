About this Show

How to Be a Carioca

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Israel), and Karima (Angola) all arrive in Rio de Janeiro for different reasons. Each experiences the beauty and chaos of this wonderful city – and each runs into trouble along the way. Fortunately, they meet a unique “corner cutter” who helps them work through their dilemmas: Francisco, the quintessential Carioca. In the process, they purge prejudices, open themselves up to new cultures, adopt different perspectives, and become advocates for inclusion and equality. Irene, a staunch atheist, has to navigate religious syncretism in Rio in order to fulfill her mother’s dying wish. Matthias, a rigorous and inflexible symphony conductor, discovers that improvisation is a pillar of creativity. Nabil, a refugee, intends to take advantage of the freedoms native to Rio to provide a better life for his family. Laila, who has just been discharged from the army, learns from a young boy that the greatest way to take advantage of life’s offerings is to expand one’s worldview. Karima, a renowned poet, teaches Rio’s elite to be proud of their African roots. In the final episode, it’s Francisco who is in need of help: he must employ every ounce of his Carioqueness to determine his future in the city he loves — Rio de Janeiro.