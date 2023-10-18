Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

How to Be a CariocaHow to Be a Carioca

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Israel), and Karima (Angola) all arrive in Rio de Janeiro for different reasons. Each experiences the beauty and chaos of this wonderful city – and each runs into trouble along the way. Fortunately, they meet a unique “corner cutter” who helps them work through their dilemmas: Francisco, the quintessential Carioca. In the process, they purge prejudices, open themselves up to new cultures, adopt different perspectives, and become advocates for inclusion and equality. Irene, a staunch atheist, has to navigate religious syncretism in Rio in order to fulfill her mother’s dying wish. Matthias, a rigorous and inflexible symphony conductor, discovers that improvisation is a pillar of creativity. Nabil, a refugee, intends to take advantage of the freedoms native to Rio to provide a better life for his family. Laila, who has just been discharged from the army, learns from a young boy that the greatest way to take advantage of life’s offerings is to expand one’s worldview. Karima, a renowned poet, teaches Rio’s elite to be proud of their African roots. In the final episode, it’s Francisco who is in need of help: he must employ every ounce of his Carioqueness to determine his future in the city he loves — Rio de Janeiro.more

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Isra...More

Starring: Seu JorgeRaquel VillarDouglas Silva

Creators: Carlos SaldanhaJoana MarianiDiogo Dahl

TVMAInternationalComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
How To Be Carioca - Trailer

About this Show

How to Be a Carioca

Irene (Argentina), Matthias (Germany), Nabil (Syria), Laila (Israel), and Karima (Angola) all arrive in Rio de Janeiro for different reasons. Each experiences the beauty and chaos of this wonderful city – and each runs into trouble along the way. Fortunately, they meet a unique “corner cutter” who helps them work through their dilemmas: Francisco, the quintessential Carioca. In the process, they purge prejudices, open themselves up to new cultures, adopt different perspectives, and become advocates for inclusion and equality. Irene, a staunch atheist, has to navigate religious syncretism in Rio in order to fulfill her mother’s dying wish. Matthias, a rigorous and inflexible symphony conductor, discovers that improvisation is a pillar of creativity. Nabil, a refugee, intends to take advantage of the freedoms native to Rio to provide a better life for his family. Laila, who has just been discharged from the army, learns from a young boy that the greatest way to take advantage of life’s offerings is to expand one’s worldview. Karima, a renowned poet, teaches Rio’s elite to be proud of their African roots. In the final episode, it’s Francisco who is in need of help: he must employ every ounce of his Carioqueness to determine his future in the city he loves — Rio de Janeiro.

Starring: Seu JorgeRaquel VillarDouglas SilvaDébora NascimentoHeloísa Jorge

Creators: Carlos SaldanhaJoana MarianiDiogo Dahl

TVMAInternationalComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

Run the BurbsTV14 • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Quiz LadyR • Buddy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Deli BoysTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Compro LikesInternational, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Fate (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Black OpsInternational, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Entrepreneurs (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The Eighth Family (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Mama CakeTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2024)
Such Brave GirlsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Last Days of the Space AgeDrama, International • TV Series (2024)
DinosaurTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.