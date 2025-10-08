Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Fate (Eng Dub)Fate (Eng Dub)

David, a young aspiring prosecutor who occasionally works as a taxi driver at night, saves the driver of a bullfighting group in a race against time to the hospital. His life changes when he’s hired as the private driver for Maestro, a legendary bullfighter, to tour the length of Spain in a way that’s completely new and unexpected for him. Throughout the journey, David discovers an unknown world, full of superstitions, challenges, and goodbyes. For Maestro, David represents the luck he has pursued his whole life. For David, his friendship with Maestro will be decisive for his destiny. Although David and Maestro are from different worlds, they find that they have more in common than they could ever initially imagine.more

David, a young aspiring prosecutor who occasionally works as a ta...More

InternationalComedyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesWatch in SpanishDetails
FateTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)

About this Show

Fate (Eng Dub)

David, a young aspiring prosecutor who occasionally works as a taxi driver at night, saves the driver of a bullfighting group in a race against time to the hospital. His life changes when he’s hired as the private driver for Maestro, a legendary bullfighter, to tour the length of Spain in a way that’s completely new and unexpected for him. Throughout the journey, David discovers an unknown world, full of superstitions, challenges, and goodbyes. For Maestro, David represents the luck he has pursued his whole life. For David, his friendship with Maestro will be decisive for his destiny. Although David and Maestro are from different worlds, they find that they have more in common than they could ever initially imagine.

InternationalComedyTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

California KingNot Rated • Comedy • Movie (2025)
Sister MidnightNot Rated • Comedy • Movie (2024)
I Don't Understand YouR • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Wicked Little LettersR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Riff RaffR • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Going DutchTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2025)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
FateTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
Entrepreneurs (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The Eighth Family (Eng Dub)International, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
EntrepreneursInternational, Spanish • TV Series (2025)
Black OpsInternational, Comedy • TV Series (2023)
Mr. BigstuffTVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2024)
In LimboComedy, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Sunny NightsTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.