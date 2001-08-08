McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.more
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunite...More
Starring: Lisa ChappellBridie CarterRachael Carpani
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McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
Starring: Lisa ChappellBridie CarterRachael CarpaniSonia ToddJessica Napier
About this Show
McLeod's Daughters
McLeod's Daughters tells the story of two sisters who are reunited when they inherit a vast outback cattle property in South Australia. Thrown together after 20 years apart they pull together an all-female workforce and commit to an extraordinary life at Drover's Run.
Starring: Lisa ChappellBridie CarterRachael CarpaniSonia ToddJessica Napier