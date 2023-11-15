Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

I'm Your Fan

How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live with love when the best of youth is left behind? This story proposes a reunion with the characters that marked a generation of Mexicans, who are now facing the dilemmas of adult life with its demands and obligations, but with new desires and aspirations.more

How can one be an adult and not lose the magic? How can one live ...More

Starring: Ana Claudia TalancónMartín AltomaroJohanna Murillo

TVMAComedyRomanceTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Episodes

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua S1 - Trailer

I'm Your Fan

