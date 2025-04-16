1 season available (1 episode)

The Stolen GirlThe Stolen Girl

A seemingly ordinary decision turns the world of Elisa, mom to two young kids, upside down. When her daughter Lucia asks to go to a sleepover at her new best friend Josie's house, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie's mother, Rebecca, she's put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house. But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent's worst nightmare.more

Starring: Denise GoughHolliday GraingerRobyn Betteridge

TV14DramaThrillerTV Series2025

Stolen Girl Season 1 Trailer 

The Stolen Girl

Starring: Denise GoughHolliday GraingerRobyn BetteridgeMichael WorkeyeJim Sturgess

