Successful career woman Emma Averill fears that she is losing her mind as her hard-won lifelong dream begins to turn into a nightmare, forcing her to do everything she can to prevent it from collapsing around her.more
Successful career woman Emma Averill fears that she is losing her...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Successful career woman Emma Averill fears that she is losing her mind as her hard-won lifelong dream begins to turn into a nightmare, forcing her to do everything she can to prevent it from collapsing around her.
About this Show
Insomnia
Successful career woman Emma Averill fears that she is losing her mind as her hard-won lifelong dream begins to turn into a nightmare, forcing her to do everything she can to prevent it from collapsing around her.