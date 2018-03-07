Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Hard SunHard Sun

Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction.  Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed officer.  He’s also profoundly corrupt.  Elaine Renko (Deyn) is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer.  Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason.  But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.more

Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and E...More

Starring: Agyness DeynJim SturgessNikki Amuka-Bird

Creator: Neil Cross

TVMAInternationalBritishDramaCrimeScience FictionTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Season 1 Teaser
Hard Sun - Trailer

About this Show

Hard Sun

Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn play detectives Charlie Hicks and Elaine Renko, partners and enemies, who seek to enforce the law and protect their loved ones in a world that every day slips closer to certain destruction.  Charlie Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed officer.  He’s also profoundly corrupt.  Elaine Renko (Deyn) is a difficult and damaged, but utterly incorruptible officer.  Thus, the two cops stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum and also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason.  But they must somehow learn to work together if they’re going to survive until the end of the world.

Starring: Agyness DeynJim SturgessNikki Amuka-BirdDerek RiddellJojo Macari

Creator: Neil Cross

TVMAInternationalBritishDramaCrimeScience FictionTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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