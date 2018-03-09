Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.more
Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the ...More
Starring: Ioan GruffuddJolene AndersonDarren Gilshenan
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Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.
Starring: Ioan GruffuddJolene AndersonDarren GilshenanDamien GarveyElla Newton
About this Show
Harrow
Daniel Harrow is a brilliant forensic pathologist who solves the cases others can't. When a secret from his past threatens his career and his family, he'll need all his wit and forensic genius to keep a crime buried forever.
Starring: Ioan GruffuddJolene AndersonDarren GilshenanDamien GarveyElla Newton