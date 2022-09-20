A coming-of-age story that captures the challenges, spirit and passion of youth as two students at the Korean National Police University experience life’s charms and traumas while trying to become full-fledged cops. From bridging generation gaps with harmony, to finding their own romance on campus, two very different students work to achieve their dreams and aspirations in the line of duty.more
A coming-of-age story that captures the challenges, spirit and pa...More
Starring: Kang DanielChae SoobinLee Sinyoung
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A coming-of-age story that captures the challenges, spirit and passion of youth as two students at the Korean National Police University experience life’s charms and traumas while trying to become full-fledged cops. From bridging generation gaps with harmony, to finding their own romance on campus, two very different students work to achieve their dreams and aspirations in the line of duty.
Starring: Kang DanielChae SoobinLee SinyoungPark YounaKim Sangho
About this Show
Rookie Cops
A coming-of-age story that captures the challenges, spirit and passion of youth as two students at the Korean National Police University experience life’s charms and traumas while trying to become full-fledged cops. From bridging generation gaps with harmony, to finding their own romance on campus, two very different students work to achieve their dreams and aspirations in the line of duty.
Starring: Kang DanielChae SoobinLee SinyoungPark YounaKim Sangho