Women in Taipei
I-Shan, a girl from Tainan, longs to go to Taipei. With a stroke of luck, she manages to find room to stay at her aunt's apartment in Taipei, and begins to work hard. Frustrations arise as she finds no luck with her interviews and is then framed by her colleague. When a quarrel forces her out of her aunt's apartment, I-Shan realizes that she is still an outsider in Taipei. The story follows I-Shan's many routes of transformation into a modern Taipei woman.
Starring: Gwei Lun-meiWang Bo-chiehHsia Yu-chiao