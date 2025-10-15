Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

To Cook a Bear (Eng Dub)To Cook a Bear (Eng Dub)

In Northern Sweden, 1852, a new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumors of bear attacks. When the Pastor and his Sami foster son, Jussi, lead the search, they make a horrific discovery that creates deep rifts in the village’s fragile community. The Pastor is drawn into a dangerous battle, where forbidden love, power struggles, and brutal acts push the village toward a violent reckoning where no one is safe. What are the villagers willing to do to protect themselves, and where does the line between justice and vengeance lie?more

In Northern Sweden, 1852, a new pastor and his family arrive in t...More

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesWatch in SwedishDetails
To Cook a BearTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2025)

About this Show

To Cook a Bear (Eng Dub)

In Northern Sweden, 1852, a new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumors of bear attacks. When the Pastor and his Sami foster son, Jussi, lead the search, they make a horrific discovery that creates deep rifts in the village’s fragile community. The Pastor is drawn into a dangerous battle, where forbidden love, power struggles, and brutal acts push the village toward a violent reckoning where no one is safe. What are the villagers willing to do to protect themselves, and where does the line between justice and vengeance lie?

TVMAInternationalDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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