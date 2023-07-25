Likes for Sale

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.more
Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected act...More
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Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.
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Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.