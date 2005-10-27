At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.more
At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary clas...More
Starring: Anna Maxwell MartinDenis LawsonPatrick Kennedy
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At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.
Starring: Anna Maxwell MartinDenis LawsonPatrick KennedyCarey MulliganGillian Anderson
About this Show
Bleak House
At the heart of this star-studded adaptation of the literary classic by Charles Dickens is the story of the icily beautiful Lady Dedlock, who nurses a dark secret, and the merciless lawyer Tulkinghorn, who seeks to uncover it.
Starring: Anna Maxwell MartinDenis LawsonPatrick KennedyCarey MulliganGillian Anderson