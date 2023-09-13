In Mexico, 1982, Emiliano Escamilla, a notorious scam artist and impersonator, plans to avenge his mother, who was wrongfully imprisoned for the crimes of his father, "El Mantequilla," the most famous and pursued swindler of the 1950s. Mixing dark comedy, action, and drama, "Butter Man" is a classic story of scams and impossible plans, where nothing is as it seems.more
In Mexico, 1982, Emiliano Escamilla, a notorious scam artist and ...More
Starring: Alejandro CalvaEligio MeléndezEnrique Arreola
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
In Mexico, 1982, Emiliano Escamilla, a notorious scam artist and impersonator, plans to avenge his mother, who was wrongfully imprisoned for the crimes of his father, "El Mantequilla," the most famous and pursued swindler of the 1950s. Mixing dark comedy, action, and drama, "Butter Man" is a classic story of scams and impossible plans, where nothing is as it seems.
Starring: Alejandro CalvaEligio MeléndezEnrique ArreolaCarmen BeatoSalvador Sánchez
About this Show
El Mantequilla
In Mexico, 1982, Emiliano Escamilla, a notorious scam artist and impersonator, plans to avenge his mother, who was wrongfully imprisoned for the crimes of his father, "El Mantequilla," the most famous and pursued swindler of the 1950s. Mixing dark comedy, action, and drama, "Butter Man" is a classic story of scams and impossible plans, where nothing is as it seems.
Starring: Alejandro CalvaEligio MeléndezEnrique ArreolaCarmen BeatoSalvador Sánchez