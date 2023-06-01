548 Days: Abducted Online

Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

On Patricia Aguilar's 18th birthday, she disappears from her home, leaving her family behind. After several anguished weeks without knowing anything, they recover hope when Patricia shows signs of life. But the joy turns into concern when they realize that their daughter is speaking and acting strangely as if she were controlled by someone else. They soon discover that Patricia has fled to Peru, seduced by the guru of a sexual sect who has been manipulating her via the internet for 2 years. From here, the family begins an investigation on both sides of the ocean and will not cease in their efforts to recover their daughter, even when Patricia herself denies them. Narrated in first person by the protagonists, this is a story of love and family overcoming with hints of a thriller.more

InternationalDramaTV Series2023
