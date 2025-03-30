The Gangster, The Cop, The DevilThe Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

After a brutal attack, gang boss Jang Dong-su teams up with Detective Jung Tae-seok to hunt down a serial killer known only as 'K'.more

After a brutal attack, gang boss Jang Dong-su teams up with Detec...More

Starring: Ma Dong-seokKim Mu-yeolKim Seong-gyu

Director: Lee Wontae

Not RatedActionThrillerDramaCrimeMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil - Trailer

About this Movie

After a brutal attack, gang boss Jang Dong-su teams up with Detective Jung Tae-seok to hunt down a serial killer known only as 'K'.

