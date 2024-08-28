Night CallNight Call

A propulsive, no-holds-barred thriller that follows a young locksmith who gets way more than he bargained for after responding to an emergency call that puts him in the crosshairs of a ruthless mob boss.more

A propulsive, no-holds-barred thriller that follows a young locks...More

Starring: Jonathan FeltreNatacha KriefJonas Bloquet

Director: Michiel Blanchart

Not RatedInternationalThrillerActionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Vengeance: A Love StoryTVMA • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
The DamnedR • Horror • Movie (2024)
Night Call (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Movie (2024)
Kaizen (Eng Dub)PG • Movie (2025)
The SeedingHorror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Amelia's ChildrenHorror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
The ConvertNot Rated • Drama, Action • Movie (2023)
Trapped in the Rocky MountainsTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
TrustR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Master GardenerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
The End We Start FromR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Asphalt CityR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The Absence of EdenR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)

Night Call - Trailer

About this Movie

Night Call

A propulsive, no-holds-barred thriller that follows a young locksmith who gets way more than he bargained for after responding to an emergency call that puts him in the crosshairs of a ruthless mob boss.

Starring: Jonathan FeltreNatacha KriefJonas BloquetThomas MustinRomain Duris

Director: Michiel Blanchart

Not RatedInternationalThrillerActionMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.