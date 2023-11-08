1 season available (8 episodes)

Killer Vacation

At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athletes decides to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Far from their families and isolated from the world, it seemed like the perfect trip. But when the body of one of them is found lifeless in the sea, friendships are tested and secrets come to light in a breathtaking thriller where each and every one is a suspect.more

InternationalDramaTV Series2023

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athletes decides to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Far from their families and isolated from the world, it seemed like the perfect trip. But when the body of one of them is found lifeless in the sea, friendships are tested and secrets come to light in a breathtaking thriller where each and every one is a suspect.

