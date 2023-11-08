At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athletes decides to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Far from their families and isolated from the world, it seemed like the perfect trip. But when the body of one of them is found lifeless in the sea, friendships are tested and secrets come to light in a breathtaking thriller where each and every one is a suspect.more
At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athle...More
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At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athletes decides to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Far from their families and isolated from the world, it seemed like the perfect trip. But when the body of one of them is found lifeless in the sea, friendships are tested and secrets come to light in a breathtaking thriller where each and every one is a suspect.
About this Show
Killer Vacation
At the end of a year full of competitions, a group of young athletes decides to spend their last vacation together on an island paradise. Far from their families and isolated from the world, it seemed like the perfect trip. But when the body of one of them is found lifeless in the sea, friendships are tested and secrets come to light in a breathtaking thriller where each and every one is a suspect.