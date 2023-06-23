A possessed, struggling student and an exorcist who can see demons, confront a demon about a series of mysterious deaths and the five sacred object surrounding it.more
A possessed, struggling student and an exorcist who can see demon...More
Starring: Kim Tae-riOh Jung-seHong Gyeong
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A possessed, struggling student and an exorcist who can see demons, confront a demon about a series of mysterious deaths and the five sacred object surrounding it.
Starring: Kim Tae-riOh Jung-seHong GyeongKim Hae-sookPark Ji-young
About this Show
Revenant
A possessed, struggling student and an exorcist who can see demons, confront a demon about a series of mysterious deaths and the five sacred object surrounding it.
Starring: Kim Tae-riOh Jung-seHong GyeongKim Hae-sookPark Ji-young