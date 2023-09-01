Original • 1 season available (5 episodes)

Compro LikesCompro Likes

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.more

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected act...More

Starring: Fábio LagoAna Carolina MachadoLúcio Mauro Filho

Creator: Andre Brandt

InternationalComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Likes for SaleInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Compro Likes S1 - Trailer

About this Show

Compro Likes

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.

Starring: Fábio LagoAna Carolina MachadoLúcio Mauro FilhoEvandro MesquitaZéu Britto

Creator: Andre Brandt

InternationalComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

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