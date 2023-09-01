1 season available (5 episodes)

Compro LikesCompro Likes

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.more

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected act...More

Starring: Fábio LagoAna Carolina MachadoLúcio Mauro Filho

Creator: Andre Brandt

ComedyTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Compro Likes

Having pursued fame the traditional way to no avail, dejected actor Wagner turns to eccentric guru Johnny Silva for help. Johnny’s "fake it till you make it" advice propels Wagner to internet fame — complete with millions of followers, invented romances, and bogus movie roles. Now an internet celebrity, Wagner plans to ride the wave until the wheels fall off… assuming he doesn’t get canceled first.

Starring: Fábio LagoAna Carolina MachadoLúcio Mauro FilhoEvandro MesquitaZéu Britto

Creator: Andre Brandt

ComedyTV Series2023

You May Also Like

Boston StranglerR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2023)
Big Bet (ENG)TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Queenmaker: The Making of an It GirlTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Files of Young KindaichiMystery, International • TV Series (2023)
Virgin: The SeriesDrama, International • TV Series (2023)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Death in the DormsNews, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Pretty Baby: Brooke ShieldsDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Farm Rebellion (Eng)Documentaries, International • TV Series (2023)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Rye LaneR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Keluarga Cemara the SeriesInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Saint XTV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
The Ultimate Playlist of NoiseTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Planet Sex With Cara DelevingneTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.