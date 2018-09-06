ShadowShadow

In a Chinese royal court, an army commander secretly trains a "shadow" to retake a city against the wishes of the king.more

Starring: Chao DengLi SunRyan Zheng

Director: Yimou Zhang

Not RatedActionAdventureMartial ArtsSportsMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Shadow - Trailer

About this Movie

