What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Can you be so self-absorbed that you have no idea what’s truly going on around you? Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is vice president of his family-owned company, Yoomyung Group. He is so narcissistic that he doesn’t pay attention to what his trusty secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), is trying to tell him most of the time. After nine years of making Young Joon look good and stroking his very large ego, Min So decides to quit her job. Young Joon’s older brother, Lee Sung Yeon (Lee Tae Hwan), is a famous author who is in love with Mi So. Can Young Joon accept the fact that Mi So no longer wants to work for him or will he get the wrong idea? “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is a 2018 South Korean drama series directed by Park Joon Hwa. It is based on a novel by Jung Kyung Yoon. A 2016 webcomic by Kim Young Mi also was based on the same novel.