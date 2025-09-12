Franz Podolsky, a controversial commissioner of Polish descent, investigates a horrifying murder as the Olympic Games approach.more
Franz Podolsky, a controversial commissioner of Polish descent, i...More
Starring: Tomasz SchuchardtSandra DrzymalskaIreneusz Czop
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Franz Podolsky, a controversial commissioner of Polish descent, investigates a horrifying murder as the Olympic Games approach.
Starring: Tomasz SchuchardtSandra DrzymalskaIreneusz CzopAgata KuleszaPrzemys?aw Bluszcz
About this Show
The Breslau Murders
Franz Podolsky, a controversial commissioner of Polish descent, investigates a horrifying murder as the Olympic Games approach.
Starring: Tomasz SchuchardtSandra DrzymalskaIreneusz CzopAgata KuleszaPrzemys?aw Bluszcz