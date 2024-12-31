Through unprecedented access to both companies, we uncover the tale of two feuding brothers, Adi and Rudi Dassler, whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.more
Through unprecedented access to both companies, we uncover the ta...More
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Through unprecedented access to both companies, we uncover the tale of two feuding brothers, Adi and Rudi Dassler, whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.
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Sneaker Wars: Adidas vs. Puma
Through unprecedented access to both companies, we uncover the tale of two feuding brothers, Adi and Rudi Dassler, whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.