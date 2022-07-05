Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening call from an unknown man and is falsely charged with murder. The blackmailer calls himself a friend and suggests a game. He orders Taekrok to review the past cases he was in charge of. The old detective desperately recalls the past to find out who the blackmailer is and discover his intentions. Can Taekrok finish this thrilling game?more
Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening...More
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Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening call from an unknown man and is falsely charged with murder. The blackmailer calls himself a friend and suggests a game. He orders Taekrok to review the past cases he was in charge of. The old detective desperately recalls the past to find out who the blackmailer is and discover his intentions. Can Taekrok finish this thrilling game?
About this Show
Shadow Detective (Eng)
Taekrok, an old detective near retirement, receives a threatening call from an unknown man and is falsely charged with murder. The blackmailer calls himself a friend and suggests a game. He orders Taekrok to review the past cases he was in charge of. The old detective desperately recalls the past to find out who the blackmailer is and discover his intentions. Can Taekrok finish this thrilling game?