Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

OussekineOussekine

(French) On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.more

(French) On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Ouss...More

Starring: Kad MeradSayyid El AlamiHiam Abbass

InternationalDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Oussekine (English Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2022)
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About this Show

Oussekine

(French) On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.

Starring: Kad MeradSayyid El AlamiHiam AbbassNaidra AyadiTewfik Jallab

InternationalDramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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