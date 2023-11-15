About this Show
Deutsches Haus
In 1963, Eva Bruhns is a young woman who works as a Polish-to-German interpreter in Frankfurt. She lives with her parents, who run the restaurant Deutsches Haus. Eva is about to get engaged to a wealthy mail-order company heir when she receives a last-minute request to interpret in court: the city is preparing its first Auschwitz trial of former SS officers. Eva’s parents and her fiancé-to-be strongly disapprove. Eva has never heard of Auschwitz before, but something drives her to ignore their misgivings and accept the job. It is only when Eva starts interpreting that she grasps the extent of the National Socialist killing machine and gradually realizes that she has a personal connection to this place. Directed by Isa Pahl and Randa Chahoud and Produced by Sabine de Mardt.