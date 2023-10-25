Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

The Lions of SicilyThe Lions of Sicily

Brothers Paolo and Ignazio Florio leave Calabria’s poverty-stricken Bagnara Calabra for Palermo, where they open an apothecary and quickly become wealthy. However, Paolo’s son, Vincenzo, transforms the Florio family into a bona fide business empire during the years leading up to the Unification of Italy. Driven by a burning desire to succeed, he aspires to be treated as an equal by the nobility of Palermo, a quest that requires him to marry an aristocrat. However, he falls madly in love with middle-class Giulia Portalupi and sacrifices his desires for nobility. This tasks their only son, Ignazio, with upholding the Florio name. Lions of Sicily.more

Brothers Paolo and Ignazio Florio leave Calabria’s poverty-strick...More

Starring: Liz BurnetteClara TramontanoEmmanuele Aita

InternationalDramaRomanceTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesWatch in ItalianExtrasDetails
I Leoni di SiciliaInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Lions of Sicily - Trailer

About this Show

The Lions of Sicily

Brothers Paolo and Ignazio Florio leave Calabria’s poverty-stricken Bagnara Calabra for Palermo, where they open an apothecary and quickly become wealthy. However, Paolo’s son, Vincenzo, transforms the Florio family into a bona fide business empire during the years leading up to the Unification of Italy. Driven by a burning desire to succeed, he aspires to be treated as an equal by the nobility of Palermo, a quest that requires him to marry an aristocrat. However, he falls madly in love with middle-class Giulia Portalupi and sacrifices his desires for nobility. This tasks their only son, Ignazio, with upholding the Florio name. Lions of Sicily.

Starring: Liz BurnetteClara TramontanoEmmanuele AitaMark LewisMichele Ragno

InternationalDramaRomanceTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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