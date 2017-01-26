In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.more
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Bi...More
Starring: Billy CampbellKarine VanasseDeborah Hay
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In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
About this Show
Cardinal
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.