The Stolen Cup

After draining his savings to travel with his son to the upcoming World Cup, Lucho watches in disbelief as his country, Argentina, is disqualified for a sanction during the qualifiers. With nothing to lose, Lucho and his work buddies — a group of screw-ups who are about to be out of a job — decide to take justice into their own hands. Their plan? Steal the World Cup Trophy during its promotional stop in Argentina with the intent to get La Albiceleste back into the World Cup, thereby restoring the honor of their country.more

TV Series2022
After draining his savings to travel with his son to the upcoming World Cup, Lucho watches in disbelief as his country, Argentina, is disqualified for a sanction during the qualifiers. With nothing to lose, Lucho and his work buddies — a group of screw-ups who are about to be out of a job — decide to take justice into their own hands. Their plan? Steal the World Cup Trophy during its promotional stop in Argentina with the intent to get La Albiceleste back into the World Cup, thereby restoring the honor of their country.

