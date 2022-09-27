A lawyer with a ten-percent winning rate is caught up in a murder case and becomes the notorious and genius con artist, Big Mouse, overnight. In order to survive and protect his family, he tries to reveal the true colors of the privileged people involved in a huge conspiracy.more
A lawyer with a ten-percent winning rate is caught up in a murder...More
Starring: Lee Jong-sukIm Yoon-ahKim Ju-hun
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A lawyer with a ten-percent winning rate is caught up in a murder case and becomes the notorious and genius con artist, Big Mouse, overnight. In order to survive and protect his family, he tries to reveal the true colors of the privileged people involved in a huge conspiracy.
Starring: Lee Jong-sukIm Yoon-ahKim Ju-hunOk Ja-yeonYang Kyung-won
About this Show
Big Mouth
A lawyer with a ten-percent winning rate is caught up in a murder case and becomes the notorious and genius con artist, Big Mouse, overnight. In order to survive and protect his family, he tries to reveal the true colors of the privileged people involved in a huge conspiracy.
Starring: Lee Jong-sukIm Yoon-ahKim Ju-hunOk Ja-yeonYang Kyung-won