About this Show
Not Others
High schooler Kim Eun Mi's (Jeon Hye Jin) life changed forever when she gave birth to her daughter. Decades later, her child Jin Hee (Choi Soo Young) has grown up and Eun Mi has become a physical therapist. The two spend most of their time bickering, as Jin Hee still lives at home while working as a police officer – where she butts heads with station chief Eun Jae Won (Park Sung Hoon). Eun Mi’s life also becomes more complicated when she meets the mysterious and shy doctor Park Jin Hong (Ahn Jae Wook). Will this mother and daughter duo resolve their differences – and renew their bond of affection? This series was based on the webtoon “Strangers” by Jung Young Rong.
Starring: Jeon Hye-jinChoi Soo-youngAhn Jae-wookPark Sung-hoonKim Sang-ho