Manuel has been living with a woman who takes care of everything for him for decades until an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia, an inexperienced young woman from Paraguay, to help him with household tasks.more
Manuel has been living with a woman who takes care of everything ...More
Starring: Robert De NiroLuis BrandoniSilvia Kutika
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Manuel has been living with a woman who takes care of everything for him for decades until an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia, an inexperienced young woman from Paraguay, to help him with household tasks.
Starring: Robert De NiroLuis BrandoniSilvia KutikaBelén ChavanneEnrique Pineyro
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Manuel has been living with a woman who takes care of everything for him for decades until an exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia, an inexperienced young woman from Paraguay, to help him with household tasks.
Starring: Robert De NiroLuis BrandoniSilvia KutikaBelén ChavanneEnrique Pineyro