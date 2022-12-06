About this Show
Connect (Eng)
Dongsoo leads a solitary life, hiding his identity from the world. His only joy and sole connection with the world is his music, which he uploads on the internet. His dream of living an ordinary life is upended when an organ hunter kidnaps him and takes his eye. Dongsoo discovers that he can connect to the vision of the person who got his eye. Through the connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer. Dongsoo now pursues the murderer to get his eye back.