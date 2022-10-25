This show demonstrates that the production of television is not what you might expect. An ironic, caricatural look at the daily misadventures of the crew filming the low-quality, fictitious TV series "The Eyes of the Heart 2."more
This show demonstrates that the production of television is not w...More
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This show demonstrates that the production of television is not what you might expect. An ironic, caricatural look at the daily misadventures of the crew filming the low-quality, fictitious TV series "The Eyes of the Heart 2."
About this Show
Boris (ENG)
This show demonstrates that the production of television is not what you might expect. An ironic, caricatural look at the daily misadventures of the crew filming the low-quality, fictitious TV series "The Eyes of the Heart 2."