Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?more
Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her ...More
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Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?
About this Show
Call It Love (Eng)
Woojoo's family is suddenly forced to move after the news of her estranged father's death. Woojoo becomes homeless overnight and decides on revenge for all the injustices she has been put through. However, her supposed foe, Dongjin, is a heart-wrenchingly lonely and gentle soul. Will she be able to see her revenge plan through?