A father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murdered teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.more
A father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murdered...More
Starring: Tábata CerezoZoe SteinDaniel Grao
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A father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murdered teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.
Starring: Tábata CerezoZoe SteinDaniel GraoPablo Gomez PandoFont García
About this Show
The Invisible Girl
A father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murdered teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cárdena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.
Starring: Tábata CerezoZoe SteinDaniel GraoPablo Gomez PandoFont García